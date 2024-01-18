Kings Of Leon Set To Replace Paramore In Vive Mexico, Lollapalooza And More As Paramore Continues To Cancel Appearances Due To Unknown Complications

Home News James Reed January 18th, 2024 - 2:14 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Earlier this month, Paramore cleared their social media accounts and canceled a headlining performance at ALTer EGO Fest, prompting speculation about what was happening with the band. Sources told Variety that the January cancelation was due to scheduling conflicts, not the band breaking up. They are still set to open Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Europe in May.

Before that, they also had some festival dates scheduled for March, but those have been canceled. Via a note on their Instagram story: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Paramore can no longer attend and perform at Vive Latino in Mexico City, Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, and Lollapalooza Brazil in São Paulo.” Kings Of Leon will be replacing them at those events.

“Paramore thanks them and apologizes for any inconvenience,” the statement continues. “They will see you in the next era.”

Despite the cancelations, Paramore did just start teasing a cover of “Burning Down The House” from a forthcoming Talking Heads Stop Making Sense tribute album.

“The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community,” frontman Hayley Williams explained with drummer Zac Farro adding, “I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.”