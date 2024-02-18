Voxtrot Share Melodic New Single “My Peace”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota February 18th, 2024 - 1:43 PM

Texas-based Indie-pop band Voxtrot releases brand new single “My Peace”.

“The return of Voxtrot evokes a longing for the vanished musical ecosystem of blogs and MP3s,” said The New Yorker.

The band is releasing their third single since reuniting in 2022. “My Peace” is a soulful, dynamic and self-affirming song that channels that wistful and woody folk of Simon & Garfunkel and the melodic swing of Belle & Sebastian and The Smiths, with festive Bobby Keys-era Rolling Stones horns and a touch of Spanish-style guitar.

The song is melodic with soothing music and uplifting lyrics about being yourself and finding your voice. The song’s perky music and bright tone coupled with the lyrics brings the energy and hooks of classic Voxtrot into a new era.

Their Texas tour includes shows in Houston on February 29 at The Secret Group, March 1 in San Antonio at Paper Tiger and March 2 in Dallas at Deep Ellum Art Co. The band is also set to perform at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, which is a music festival taking place from May 29 to June 2.

After the band reunited, they released two archival vinyl compilations “Early Music” and “Cut From The Stone: Rarities & B-Sides” in conjunction with a largely sold-out US tour.

The band consists of all five original members which includes Ramesh Srivastava, Jason Chronis, Matt Simon, Mitch Calvert and Jared Van Fleet.