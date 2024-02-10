Portugal. The Man Announces Spring & Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Nyah Hamilton February 10th, 2024 - 4:14 PM

Portugal. The Man

Portugal. The Man has announced their new Spring & Summer 2024 North American Tour dates. The dates are listed down below.

Portugal. The Man is an American rock band formed in Wasilla, Alaska in 2004. The band consists of members John Gourley, Zachary Carothers, Kyle O’Quin, Jason Sechrist, and Eric Howk. They have released eight studio albums, including their breakthrough album “Evil Friends” in 2013, which featured the hit single “Feel It Still”. The band’s music draws from a variety of genres, including psychedelic rock, pop, and progressive rock. The band has won several awards, including a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Feel It Still” in 2018. They are known for their socially conscious lyrics and unique sound.

According to Consequence, “After wrapping up their previously-announced gigs through February, Portugal. The Man will pick back up again on May 1st in Wilmington, North Carolina. The tour will take them to iconic venues including Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, with stops at cities including Chicago, Memphis, Minneapolis, and more in between. They’ll wrap up in Missoula, Montana on July 17th. Tegan and Sara, Spoon Benders, Reyna Tropical, and Bomba Estereo will support on select dates.”

Portugal. The Man 2024 Tour Dates:

02/06 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater *

02/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly *

02/09 – San Antonio, TX @ Stable Hall *

02/10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

02/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre *

02/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City *

02/14 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall *

02/16 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

02/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *

02/18 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre *

02/20 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

02/22 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

02/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

02/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

03/14 – Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter

03/16 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino

05/01 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater #

05/02 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit #

05/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium #

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant #

05/07 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman #

05/09 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom #

05/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre #

05/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed #

05/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater #

05/15 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #

05/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

05/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

05/20 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors #

05/22 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM #

05/23 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory #

05/24 – Carnation, WA @ Remlinger Farms +#

07/05 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall @

07/06 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary @

07/07 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse @

07/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

07/11 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater ^

07/13 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater ^