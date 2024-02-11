Nita Strauss Announces Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Rashmika Vinakota February 11th, 2024 - 9:20 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Los Angeles-born guitar legend Nita Strauss announces tour dates for the second leg of a national North American tour in March 2024 with Manmouth WVH supporting her most recent solo album The Call of the Void released through Sumerian Records.

She also recently gave a televised performance of The National Anthem prior to NASCAR’s 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

Diamante and Starbenders will serve as support for the trek which kicks off on March 12 in Worcester and ends on March 29 in Leander, Texas.

Her full tour dates –

3/12 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium

3/13 — Mechanicsburg, PA — Lovedraft’s

3/15 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave Bar

3/16 — Minneapolis, MN — Studio B at Skyway Theatre

3/17 — Omaha, NE — The Waiting Room

3/18 — Des Moines, IA — Wooly’s

3/20 — Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep

3/22 — Dallas, TX — Granada Theater

3/23 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom

3/24 — Memphis, TN — Growlers

3/26 — Ft Wayne, IN — Piere’s

3/28 — Ft Smith, AR — Temple Live

3/29 — Leander, TX — The Haute Spot

Nita Strauss is recognized as the touring guitarist for rock legend Alice Cooper and pop superstar Demi Lovato. She is the official guitarist of the Los Angeles Rams and a beloved solo artist. She has also played multiple sports events including NASCAR races and WWE Pay Per Views. Her most critically acclaimed performance was at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.