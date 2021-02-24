Can Announces Live in Stuttgart ’75 for May 2021 Release

Home News Krista Marple February 24th, 2021 - 7:13 PM

German experimental rock band Can has announced a series of highly anticipated live album releases, with the first coming out on May 28. Can: Live in Stuttgart 1975 will be the first of five, which are all set to be released under Mute and Spoon Records. Each individual release will perfectly showcase the live performance aspect of their overall story.

Stuttgart, the capital of southwest Germany’s state of Baden-Württemberg, is where the concert of the first album took place. The album is said to feature quality bootlegged footage from the show. Can’s founding member Irmin Schmidt along with their producer Rene Tinner oversaw all of the footage to ensure it gives the best interpretation of the live performance.

Can formed back in 1968 in Cologne, Germany. Schmidt, Michael Karoli, Holger Czukay and Jaki Liebezeit are the original members of the band. After a little over a decade of making music, they decided to disband. Years later, some of the original members decided to go on and pursue different projects.

In 2012, Schmidt teamed up with Liebezeit to create their new group Cyclopean. The project also featured British composer Jono Podmore and German producer Burnt Friedman. Their first EP was also released under Mute and Spoon Records in February on 2013. A few years later, Schmidt also participated in The Can Project, which was an orchestral reinterpretation of classic hits from Can.

While there hasn’t been any fresh material from Can in decades, the band released a reissue of 14 of their popular albums back in 2014. All of the catalog albums were released as vinyl, which they were unavailable on for over a decade at the time. The reissue releases were spaced out over the course of two months with the first few albums being released in September and the last few dropping in November of that year.

Can: Live in Stuttgart 1975 Track List:

1. Stuttgart 75 Eins

2. Stuttgart 75 Zwei

3. Stuttgart 75 Drei

4. Stuttgart 75 Vier

5. Stuttgart 75 Fünf