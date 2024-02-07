Sia Announces New Album Reasonable Woman For May 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Dance Alone” Featuring Kylie Minogue

Home News Ryan Freund February 7th, 2024 - 5:44 PM

Sia is one “Reasonable Woman” as she has just announced that her new album (titled Reasonable Woman) will be released on May 3rd. Fans of the singer already have gotten a little taste of what is to come on the upcoming record as the single “Gimme Love” was released in September and the new single “Dance Alone” featuring Kylie Minogue is out now.

The singer’s new album will be her first proper pop album in 8 years with her last endeavor in the pop landscape being 2016’s This Is Acting. Sia is not playing around this time as the upcoming project is expected to have many collaborations on top of the already-released collab with Minogue. Reasonable Woman is expected to have features including Paris Hilton, Chaka Khan, Tierra Whack, Labrinth, Kaliii, and Jimmy Jolliff.

The collaborations on the album stem from formed relationships as Sia and Minogue worked with each other on Minogue’s 2014 LP Kiss Me Once. Paris Hilton’s appearance on the record stems from the fact that Sia is producing her next album according to Stereogum. The tracklist for Reasonable Woman is available now!

Tracklist:

01 “Little Wing”

02 “Immortal Queen” (Feat. Chaka Khan & ???)

03 “Dance Alone” (Sia & Kylie Minogue)

04 “I Had A Heart”

05 “Gimme Love”

06 “Nowhere To Be”

07 “Towards The Sun”

08 “Incredible” (Feat. Labrinth)

09 “Champion” (Feat. Tierra Whack, Kaliii, Jimmy Jolliff)

10 “I Forgive You”

11 “Wanna Be Known”

12 “One Night”

13 “Fame Won’t Love You” (Feat. Paris Hilton)

14 “Go On”

15 “Rock And Balloon”