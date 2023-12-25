Kylie Minogue Shares Desire To Perform “One Amazing Stadium Show”

Home News James Reed December 25th, 2023 - 11:00 AM

Kylie Minogue has implied that she would like to do “one amazing stadium show” before the end of her career. The singer is currently on a break from her ongoing Las Vegas residency, which began on November 3 at the Voltaire stage at the Venetian Resort. She has described the set as “a mix between a 1930s club and a 1970s kind of Frank Sinatra, Elvis venue where there were booths and lamps and cocktails”.

She has recently been quoted as saying that beyond the Sin City shows, she still plans on even bigger stages in the future. On The Sun, she said, “I don’t know if I am a stadium artist but maybe now is the time to put it on the table. I would love to do that one amazing show and bring it all together.”

She added that her guest appearance at Capital FM’s SummerTime Ball at Wembley Stadium last summer whetted her appetite for more shows on that scale. “I was just there for a couple of songs but I have to admit it did feel good to be in a stadium,” she said.

Kylie’s Las Vegas residency continues January 20, before finally wrapping up on May 5. Get your tickets here. Earlier this week, Kylie also opened up about her 2005 cancer diagnosis, revealing that she is still trying to comprehend the experience.

“It’s trauma, and any trauma resides within you,” she said. “The experience of a cancer diagnosis will live in me. It was difficult. It was also amazing, in that you are very aware of your body, of the love that’s around you, of your capability, all sorts of things.”