Kate Nash Shares Dynamic New Single “Change”

Home News Roy Lott February 7th, 2024 - 8:11 PM

Platinum-selling recording artist and actress Kate Nash has released her new single “Change.” Marking an exciting new chapter in Kate’s illustrious career, “Change” is an anthem that explores the nuances of relationships and the courage to embrace transformation.

“‘Change’ is about relationships and how they are ever-evolving, constant effort is required to maintain good relationships,” Nash says about the track. “You can’t become complacent with others or with yourself. But you also have to learn to accept when a relationship is over, whether it’s a romantic relationship or a friendship or a working relationship or even something within yourself that has become toxic or negative in some way. Things end, and that’s ok.” Check out the song below.

Nash is now signed under Kill Rock Stars. “Twelve years of independence as an artist has taught me so much. It’s given me a stronger sense of self and an undeniable commitment to my work. It’s forced me to face unique challenges and to practice discipline in regard to my art,” she says about signing to the label. “I am so excited to take every lesson with me into this new chapter as I sign to Kill Rock Stars, who are such an important indie label with incredible music history and impeccable music taste.”

Nash’s last release was the song “Wasteman” featuring Danny Dyer.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna