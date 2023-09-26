Iron & Wine Announce Documentary And Concert Film “Who Can See Forever” For November 2023 Release

Home News James Reed September 26th, 2023 - 4:13 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

On Friday, November 17th, 2023, Sub Pop will release Iron & Wine’s Who Can See Forever, a live record to a film of the same name. Captured by director Josh Sliffe, the soundtrack features nineteen songs from the twenty-plus-year career of singer-songwriter Sam Beam. Who Can See Forever offers new and fresh versions of Iron & Wine songs, including “The Trapeze Swinger,” “Boy With a Coin,” and “Naked As We Came.” Initially intended as a live concert film, the film transformed into a visual portrait capturing Beam during a creative outburst that earned him four Grammy nominations in four years. Like his music, the film touches on personal themes as Beam tackles his life as an artist. Taken as one, the soundtrack and film are a fascinating first-time glimpse behind the scenes of Iron & Wine.

Who Can See Forever is produced by Sam Beam and was recorded by his long time live sound engineer Jelle Kuiper, mixed by Matt Ross-Spang at Southern Grooves in Memphis, TN, and mastered by Richard Dodd in Nashville, TN.

The Who Can See Forever soundtrack is available to preorder on CD/2xLP/digitally worldwide from Sub Pop. LP preorders from Iron & Wine’s official website, megamart.subpop.com, and select independent stores in North America will receive the Loser edition on transparent glacial blue vinyl. In the UK and Europe, LP preorders through Sub Pop’s new, Mega Mart 2, and UK/EU Independent retailers will receive the Loser edition on transparent sun yellow vinyl.

The Who Can See Forever documentary concert film will be screening in theaters in select cities this Fall/Winter before going to streaming services in ‘24. Dates are forthcoming.