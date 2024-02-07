Caroline Polachek Announces Deluxe Edition Of Desire, I Want To Turn Into You For February 2024 Release, Shares New Version Of “Butterfly Net” Featuring Weyes Blood

Home News Ryan Freund February 7th, 2024 - 5:23 PM

Caroline Polachek is releasing a deluxe edition of her album Desire, I Want to Turn Into You. The deluxe edition release will have the same date as the original album on February 14th. The good news for fans is that it wouldn’t be a deluxe edition without new tracks. So fans of Polachek are being treated to an updated version of her song titled “Butterfly Net” featuring Weyes Blood.

On top of that the deluxe album retitled Desire, I Want to Turn Into You: Everasking Edition via Pitchfork will also include a new song titled “Dang”. Which is a song that the singer performed last year on The Late Show With Steven Colbert. Polachek will be taking on a bigger role with this rerelease as she has produced a majority of the new tracks with her longtime collaborator Danny L Harle. Polachek’s deluxe album comes off the back of her and Harle’s nomination for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, at the 2024 Grammy Awards.