Tina Turner Honored During Grammys In Memoriam Segment With Impassioned Performance Of “Proud Mary”

Ryan Freund February 5th, 2024 - 6:18 PM

The great Tina Turner was honored with a special memorial performance at last night’s 2024 Grammy Awards. The tribute began with Oprah Winfrey who called the legendary singer “our forever Goddess of Rock ‘n’ Roll” and shared her admiration for their friendship. After her introduction, Winfrey then threw it to The Color Purple star, Fantasia, who started her performance with a soulful rendition of “Proud Mary” with an acapella intro (via consequence).

As the performance continued on it built up into a high-energy performance filled with dancing and stomping. The tribute performance comes arrives nine months after Tina Turner’s death in May of 2023. Other artists that are no longer with us were honored at the ceremony including a tribute to Sinéad O’Connor by Annie Lenox. The honoree and memorial performances also included a tribute to Tony Bennett. As well as appearances from Clarence Avant, Stevie Wonder, Jon Batiste, and others.