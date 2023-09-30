Tina Turner To Receive New Box Set “Queen of Rock n’ Roll”

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 30th, 2023 - 5:34 PM

Tina Turner gets a new box set “Queen of Rock n’ Roll” that will feature all of the 55 singles from 1975-2023 coming up this fall. Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll will come in 5xLP and 3xCD packages and a pared-down 12-track vinyl version as well.

Each version will come with a foreword written by Tina’s friend and collaborator Bryan Adams and this new box set will be released on November 24 via Rhino.

Bryan Adams wrote in the foreword, “From obscurity to the stages of the UK and Europe, I credit Tina for changing the course of my life and I’m so grateful to have had some of her precious time. She was a force of nature, no one had her energy or her voice, I suppose it’s fitting to say, it’s only love, and that’s all.”

Her first single is the first track in the new box set and it was the cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” from her second album, Acid Queen. This boxed set will also include collaborations from different artists like Adams, David Bowie, Eric Clapton, and Rod Stewart. There will also be a new version of “Something Beautiful” that was reworked by her long-time collaborator Terry Britten.

Tina Turner released multiple hit singles over her career, one of the most famous was “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” and “The Best”. She was a sensual singer songwriter with a powerful gravelly vocals and amazing energy. Her fans or lovers of her music will be able to continue appreciating her talent with this new acquisition of her legacy. Click here from Pitchfork to read more information about it.

