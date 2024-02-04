Run-DMC and Aerosmith’s ‘Walk This Way’ almost didn’t happen: ‘we thought people would hate it’

Home News Rashmika Vinakota February 4th, 2024 - 8:50 PM

Run-DMC was initially against Rick Rubin’s idea to recreate Aerosmith’s ‘Walk This Way’ because the trio thought that their audience would hate it.

The 2024 released docu-series Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story featured members Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels where they talked about their journey from creating music in their basement to playing Live Aid in 1985, they also recounted stories of some of their hip-hop hits “Walk This Way” and “My Adidas.”

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine, McDaniels said that when the idea was first presented to the trio, they rejected it. They thought that recreating Aerosmith’s ‘Walk This Way’ would be ruining their careers. “All the people that like hip-hop is going to be mad at us.” By recreating this song, the trio took a huge perceived risk.

Aerosmith’s original version came out in 1975 from their album ‘Toys in the Attic’. Run-DMC’s recreated version came out in 1986 and charted higher than the original on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 4. Run-DMC is currently regarded as one of the most influential artists in hip-hop culture.

