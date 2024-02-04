Lil Nas X Opens Up About “J.Christ” Music Video Backlash: “You Can Become Super Angry With Yourself”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota February 4th, 2024 - 9:08 PM

Lil Nas X faced religious backlash following the teaser of his new single ‘J Christ’ that was released on January 12.

The song showed a spoof of various biblical stories, which included Lil Nas portrayed as a “godlike figure at the gates of heaven and playing a one-on-one basketball game against Satan.” according to nme.com. He received negative backlash from listeners and he revealed that he finds it depressing to see the controversy sparked by his new single ‘J Christ.’

Shortly after the single was released, Lil Nas opened up about the negative comments he heard about his single, saying that he never intended to make a “mockery of Christ.”

Source: https://www.nme.com/news/music/lil-nas-x-religious-backlash-j-christ-you-can-become-super-angry-with-yourself-3579180