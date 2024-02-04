Lake Street Dive Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Rashmika Vinakota February 4th, 2024 - 9:22 PM

Lake Street Dive, a pop and soul group, announces their North American Good Together Tour 2024 with their first headline show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on September 14, 2024.

The tour begins on June 14 in Asbury Park, NJ and will continue to visit major cities and venues throughout the United States and Canada. These venues include The Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tennessee, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Berkeley, the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, The Salt Shed in Chicago before closing at The Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia on October 10 and 11.

The band also recently announced a return engagement to Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheater on July 21 and a headline appearance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on September 14.

The band, with vocalist Rachael Price, bassist/background vocalist Bridget Kearney, drummer/background vocalist Mike Calabrese, keyboardist/vocalist Akie Bermiss and guitarist/background vocalist James Cornelison have tens of millions of streams, with an acclaimed discography with seven studio LPs, two EPs, and more than several singles. Their most recent recording, Fin Machine: The Sequel was released in September 2022.

Full list of their tour –

June 14—Asbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 27— Ottawa, ON—Ottawa Jazz Festival

June 28 – Toronto, ON—Toronto Jazz Festival—History

June 29—Saratoga Springs, NY—Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival

July 07—Lafayette, NY—Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards

July 09—Cleveland, OH—TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

July 10—Interlochen, MI—Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium

July 12—Indianapolis, IN—Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 13—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater

July 14—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady Music Center

July 16—St. Louis, MO—St. Louis Music Park

July 17—Bentonville, AR—The Momentary

July 19—Dillon, CO—Dillon Amphitheater

July 21—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

July 23—Salt Lake City, UT—Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series

July 26—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

July 27—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre

July 28—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

July 30—Ketchum, ID—Sun Valley Center for the Arts

August 01—Vancouver, BC—Orpheum Theatre

August 02—Troutdale, OR—McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre

August 03—Seattle, WA—Venue TBA

August 04—Seattle, WA—Venue TBA

August 17—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point

August 18—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point

September 13—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 14—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

September 15—Philadelphia, PA—The Mann

September 17—Buffalo, NY—Terminal B at the Outer Harbor

September 23—Grand Rapids, MI—20 Monroe Live

September 24—Madison, WI—Breese Stevens Field

September 26—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed

September 27—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed

September 28—Minneapolis, MN—Surly Brewing Festival Field

September 30—Columbus, OH—KEMBA Live! Outdoor

October 01—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE

October 04—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater

October 05—Charlotte, NC—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 06—North Charleston, SC—Firefly Distillery

October 08—Asheville, NC—Rabbit Rabbit

October 10—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern

October 11—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern

Read more: