Lake Street Dive Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Lake Street Dive, a pop and soul group, announces their North American Good Together Tour 2024 with their first headline show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on September 14, 2024.
The tour begins on June 14 in Asbury Park, NJ and will continue to visit major cities and venues throughout the United States and Canada. These venues include The Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tennessee, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Berkeley, the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, The Salt Shed in Chicago before closing at The Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia on October 10 and 11.
The band also recently announced a return engagement to Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheater on July 21 and a headline appearance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on September 14.
The band, with vocalist Rachael Price, bassist/background vocalist Bridget Kearney, drummer/background vocalist Mike Calabrese, keyboardist/vocalist Akie Bermiss and guitarist/background vocalist James Cornelison have tens of millions of streams, with an acclaimed discography with seven studio LPs, two EPs, and more than several singles. Their most recent recording, Fin Machine: The Sequel was released in September 2022.
Full list of their tour –
June 14—Asbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony Summer Stage
June 27— Ottawa, ON—Ottawa Jazz Festival
June 28 – Toronto, ON—Toronto Jazz Festival—History
June 29—Saratoga Springs, NY—Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival
July 07—Lafayette, NY—Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
July 09—Cleveland, OH—TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
July 10—Interlochen, MI—Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium
July 12—Indianapolis, IN—Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 13—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater
July 14—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady Music Center
July 16—St. Louis, MO—St. Louis Music Park
July 17—Bentonville, AR—The Momentary
July 19—Dillon, CO—Dillon Amphitheater
July 21—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)
July 23—Salt Lake City, UT—Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series
July 26—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
July 27—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre
July 28—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
July 30—Ketchum, ID—Sun Valley Center for the Arts
August 01—Vancouver, BC—Orpheum Theatre
August 02—Troutdale, OR—McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
August 03—Seattle, WA—Venue TBA
August 04—Seattle, WA—Venue TBA
August 17—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point
August 18—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point
September 13—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 14—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden
September 15—Philadelphia, PA—The Mann
September 17—Buffalo, NY—Terminal B at the Outer Harbor
September 23—Grand Rapids, MI—20 Monroe Live
September 24—Madison, WI—Breese Stevens Field
September 26—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed
September 27—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed
September 28—Minneapolis, MN—Surly Brewing Festival Field
September 30—Columbus, OH—KEMBA Live! Outdoor
October 01—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE
October 04—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater
October 05—Charlotte, NC—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 06—North Charleston, SC—Firefly Distillery
October 08—Asheville, NC—Rabbit Rabbit
October 10—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern
October 11—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern
