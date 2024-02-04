Aston Barrett Of Bob Marley & The Wailers Dead At 77

Home News Jordan Rizo February 4th, 2024 - 5:10 PM

Band leader of Bob Marley and the Wailers, Aston Barrett has passed away at the age of 77. The artist’s death is a tragic reality for his family and fans that adored him and admired his remarkable talent and dedication to the industry. Throughout his time, Barrett showcased his love and deviation for what he did with many contributions he had in the industry such as co-producing several of the band’s albums, playing beautiful instruments and given the role of a leader in a band group.

According to Consequence, the Jamaican musician’s passing was public knowledge via a post made by his son in which he shared his feelings on his father’s death. The post contained emotion, as one would expect, with some of Aston Barrett Jr.’s comments being, “This morning, the world lost not just an iconic musician and the backbone of The Wailers but a remarkable human being whose legacy is as immense as his talent.” Without a doubt, the news is heartbreaking for Barrett’s family not only for his astonishing influence in the industry, but also for the loss of a life.

Although it is truly disheartening to lose a legend and icon, it is inevitable that Barrett will remain alive in his family and fans’ minds and hearts. Moreover, his impact in the industry and great passion for music will continue to be played and remembered by millions of people, which will always continue to illuminate his spirit.