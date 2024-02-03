The Blessed Madonna Teams Up With Clementine Douglas For “Happier”

Home News Jordan Rizo February 3rd, 2024 - 1:21 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The Blessed Madonna has come into the new year strong with her new single, “Happier”. According to the press release, the American DJ partnered up with Clementine Douglas for the creation of the new song, and it evidently showcases each artist’s talent. Not only is the song so magnetic for its upbeat nature and instrumentation, but the lyrics of the song also highlight the message that the artists are conveying through the new single, which makes it more personal and attractive.

Right away, the listener can pick up on the energy of the song and pin point that it has EDM characteristics, which makes sense since The Blessed Madonna is incorporating her patterns as a DJ into her new single. The entirety of the song is extremely upbeat with an abundance of sounds that makes the listener want to get up and dance. The singer uncovers her undeniable vocal talent right in the chorus, where she hits high notes and shows off her raspy yet soft singing style. Like the climax of a movie or book, the chorus of the song is the highest point of energy and information as The Blessed Madonna is giving her all in her vocals, but she is also telling a story.

Like the press release mentions, “Happier” serves as a parting shot as much as a pledge to the self.” Listening to the lyrics, one can note how the singer is telling a story about her experience with moving on from a partner and becoming happier with time. Through her vocals in the chorus, the listener can identify that she is singing with emotion and she is expressing that in her music as she is leaving her past lover.