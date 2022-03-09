Wayne Kramer Announces New MC5 Album Heavy Lifting For October 2022 Release

Home News Roy Lott March 9th, 2022 - 8:51 PM

Wayne Kramer has announced the first new MC5 album in more than 50 years. The band plans to release a new LP in October on Ear Music. It is scheduled for release in October 2022. Prior to the album’s release, they will release two new singles produced by Bob Ezrin. Fans can preview one of the two new songs “Heavy Lifting” in a teaser video below. It was co-written by Kramer with current MC5 singer Brad Brooks and longtime friend Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine. Check it out below.

Along with the new album announcement, Kramer is taking the current iteration of MC5 out on the Heavy Lifting Tour with Brooks on vocals, Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction on drums, Vicki Randle on bass, and Stevie Salas on guitar. “Nonstop touring, especially the last decade, I’ve come to understand that the music of the MC5 is as necessary as ever,” Kramer says in a press release. “It’s definitely high time to write and record new songs and to carry a message of uncompromising hard rock to fans around the world.” The tour will kick off May 5 in Detroit, MI and will make its way to the Pittsburg, Brooklyn and San Franicisco, before concluding in San Diego, CA May 15. See the full itinerary below.

2022 Tour Dates:

5/05 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

5/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

5/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

5/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

5/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

5/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

5/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

5/15 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar