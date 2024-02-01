Dead And Company Announces Residency At Sphere In Vegas

Home News James Reed February 1st, 2024 - 3:05 PM

Dead & Company has set up at the Sphere in Las Vegas with eighteen shows over six consecutive weeks from May 16 through June 22. The Sphere will feature never-before-seen visual storytelling from Dead & Company, giving fans with the greatest connection to the music through these immersive shows. Each weekend’s three performances will feature a unique setlist.

These shows will set up Sphere’s next-generation technologies, including the world’s highest resolution LED display that surrounds the audience creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which gives audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

The Artist Presale begins Monday, February 5th at 10 AM PT. Advance registration does not guarantee tickets. Supplies are limited. The general on-sale will begin Friday, February 9th at 10 AM PT at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets start at $145 and will reflect all-in pricing. This means the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of taxes and fees.

Dead & Company – Dead Forever – Live at Sphere dates:

Thursday, May 16; Friday, May 17; Saturday, May 18

Friday, May 24; Saturday, May 25; Sunday, May 26

Thursday, May 30; Friday, May 31; Saturday, June 1

Thursday, June 6; Friday, June 7; Saturday, June 8

Thursday, June 13; Friday, June 14; Saturday, June 15

Thursday, June 20; Friday, June 21; Saturday, June 22