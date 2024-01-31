Talking Heads Turn Down 80 Million In Offer For Reunion Tour

Home News Ryan Freund January 31st, 2024 - 4:11 PM

After a surprise reunion for a series of promotional appearances for their 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense, Talking Heads has reportedly turned down a major deal. According to Stereogum sources are saying that the group has turned down an $80 million offer from Live Nation to headline six to eight festival gigs and headlining concerts. This is a letdown to fans who were hoping for a reunion on stage due to fans taking notice that the band is now on speaking terms.

Besides Live Nation it is also speculated that Coachella was interested in a Talking Heads reunion. This was due to festival curator and Goldenvoice president Paul Tollett telling Billboard that he traveled to the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss the possibility with Talking Heads, but “sensed there were no shows happening, so I didn’t make an offer.”

With Talking Heads turning down the offer, space was made for No Doubt and Sublime to do reunion sets at the festival in April. Talking Heads will also be missing out on a big payday as No Doubt is reportedly making 10 million from their show. Although there is no reunion, Talking Heads fans can look forward to a Stop Making Sense tribute album which is said to be coming very soon.