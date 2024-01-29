Taylor Swift’s Name Search Blocked From Twitter After AI Deep Fake Issue

Home News Ryan Freund January 29th, 2024 - 5:34 PM

If you want to search Taylor Swift’s name on social media platform X you currently are not able to do that. This is due to Swift‘s name being searched to locate explicit, fake AI-generated images that went viral last week. So when users search Swift’s name and “AI Taylor Swift” on X the page will read “Something went wrong. Try reloading.” or “Something went wrong – but don’t fret. It’s not your fault.”

The inability to search the singers is only a temporary measure taken by X, as the platform’s head of business operations Joe Benarroch stated “This is a temporary action and done with an abundance of caution as we prioritize safety on this issue.” (via NME). The social media platform also released a statement that they have a zero-tolerance policy for this type of content. They also added that they are actively removing all images and are taking all of the measures against posting the images.

The White House also stated the situation was “alarming” with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying “We know that lax enforcement disproportionately impacts women and they also impact girls, sadly, who are the overwhelming targets”. Pierre also suggested that there should be legislation that handles the misuse of AI on social media. This was backed up by US Representative Joe Morelle who has been involved with the proposed Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act, which would have made it illegal to share deepfake pornography without consent.

As of right now, Taylor has not made any official statement but it is highly speculated by other media outlets that she and her team will be taking legal action.