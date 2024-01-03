Robert Fripp & Toyah Wilcox Cover Kiss’ “Lick It Up”

Home News Ryan Freund January 3rd, 2024 - 7:09 PM

The new year has just kicked off! and Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox are starting the new year with a cover of “Lick it Up” by Kiss via NME. Fripp and Wilcox’s version of the 1983 classic track by Kiss was shared by the married couple as a part of their ongoing Saturday Lunch series. The series showcases the two playing covers of famous rock songs in their kitchen.

The series used to run every week and no longer does, but the pair shared this video for a special New Year’s Anniversary edition special to celebrate the start of 2024. In the video, the King Crimson guitarist wore the iconic demon makeup with a big red tongue originally worn by the famous Gene Simmons. The video also features Toyah dancing around him and singing Paul Stanley’s lyrics.



This cover comes a month after the couple wrapped up the last show on their farewell tour in New York. The video also comes after Fripp and Wilcox embarked on their Sunday Lunch Tour which consisted of multiple shows across the UK. On top of releasing the cover, the pair also shared a video wishing their viewers good health and “the best year possible”. Before this, their last cover was of the 1986 Bon Jovi song You Give Love a Bad Name.