Joni Mitchell Set To Perform At 2024 Grammys Ceremony

James Reed January 29th, 2024 - 1:22 PM

Joni Mitchell has been included in the list of performers at this year’s Grammy Awards. Mitchell, who is nominated for Best Folk Album at the 2024 Grammys, will perform at the ceremony for the first time. She joins a lineup of previously confirmed performers that includes Travis Scott, Oliva Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, and Billy Joel. U2 will also appear, with a live performance recorded at the sphere in Las Vegas.

Mitchell, who was hospitalized in 2015, has been making a silent return to public life in the last few years. She appeared at the Kennedy Center Awards in 2021 and introduced Brandi Carlie’s performance at the 2022 Grammy’s alongside Bonnie Raitt. Later that year she played a surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival. Last summer she hosted a show at Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre

The 2024 Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 4. Trevor Noah will host the event, which is held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. SZA leads the nominees with nine, followed by Victoria Monet, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo.

The albums nominated for the Best Folk Album Grammy are Mitchell’s At Newport (Live), plus Rufus Wainwright’s Folkcracy, Paul Simon’s Seven Psalms, Nickel Creek’s Celebratnts, Dom Flemon’s Traveling Wildfire, The Milk Carton Kid’s I Only See The Moon, and Jubilee by Old Crow Medicine Show.