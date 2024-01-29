Heart Announces Spring 2024 Reunion Tour Dates

Home News Ryan Freund January 29th, 2024 - 6:06 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

After a reunion last month which showed their first live shows together in four years Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson have announced a 2024 tour, with support from Cheap Trick, Squeeze, Journey, and Def Leppard. The pair are calling the set of shows the “Royal Flush Tour 2024” which will kick off on April 20th with a performance in Greenville, South Carolina.

Heart will then head to cities like New Orleans, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and more. In June, they will travel across the pond for a run of European shows. They will return stateside. in July for a set of shows that will see them team up with Journey and Def Leppard for stadium dates in Cleveland, Toronto, and Boston. The tour will continue through the end of September with the final show being at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

Hearts Ann Wilson stated “We’re excited and all geared up to hit the road in 2024 to perform for our devoted fans,” “The exceptional talent of the band — Ryan [Wariner, guitar], Ryan [Waters, guitar], Paul [Moak, guitar], Tony [Lucido, bass], and Sean [Lane, drums] — brings a whole new level of energy to Heart’s live performance.” Nancy Wilson also added that she is incredibly proud of the show that they put together and that she can’t wait for fans to see it.

Heart 2024 Tour Dates:

04/20 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena ^

04/22 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena ^

04/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

04/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena ^

04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

05/01 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

05/03 – Thackerville, OK @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

05/04 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center ^

05/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse ^

05/10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

05/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ^

05/13 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena ^

05/15 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center ^

05/17 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena ^

05/18 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center ^

05/21 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

05/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

05/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live

06/20 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

06/22 – Berlin, DE @ UberEats Music Hall ^

06/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund ^

06/25 – Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall ^

06/27 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock Festival

06/30 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

07/01 – London, UK @ The O2 %

07/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham %

07/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Capital FM Arena %

07/06 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena %

07/08 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena %

07/09 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro %

07/11 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal – Club ^

07/12 – Weert, NL @ Bospop Festival

07/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field #

08/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre ^

08/02 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre #

08/05 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #

08/07 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre ^

08/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ^

08/10 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena ^

08/11 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center ^

08/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center ^

08/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ^

08/16 – Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

08/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena ^

08/21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena ^

08/23 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum ^

08/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center ^

08/27 – Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena ^

08/28 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair

09/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

09/20 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center ^

09/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

^ = w/ Cheap Trick

# = w/ Journey and Def Leppard

% = w/ Squeeze