Johnny Ramone’s Estate Sues Over “Unapproved & Unauthorized” Biopic

Despite his passing, Johnny Ramone continues to be a topic of discussion in the industry and lives on in people’s memory and through his incredible music. With his influence on the industry, many people have taken the time to remember him and show that in many different ways, that sometimes do not lead to the best circumstances. For instance, NME shares how Ramone’s widow has filed a lawsuit in which she claims, “covertly developed an unapproved and unauthorized Ramones-based biopic.”

The lawsuit was filed on January 21, and Ramone’s widow, Linda, has a stern stance on why the biopic is inappropriate. For example, NME details how the film had the support of the Joey Ramone estate, but that Linda objected to its production unless it also gained her approval. In that case, it is evident that Linda did not officially approve the film, and thus it is considered unauthorized and unapproved in her point of view. In more detail, the source shares how Linda went against the defendant’s attempt to create the film without her involvement. Given these facts, it is certain that Ramone’s widow did not consent to the biopic and therefore, it makes sense that she is upset and taking action with a lawsuit.

Linda is not only standing up for herself, but she is also protecting the reputation of her husband as well. Although being involved in a lawsuit is not particularly anyone’s cup of tea, it is definitely a way in which a person can show that they are stern on a certain issue, and protect themselves when they feel they need to.