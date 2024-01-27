Gost Unveils Dark New Single & Video “Widow Song”

Home News Nyah Hamilton January 27th, 2024 - 2:19 PM

Gost has unveiled a dark new single titled “Widow Song.” Ahead of their new album, Prophecy, set for release on March 8th.

Gost is an American electronic music artist from Michigan. He has been active in the music scene since 2012. GosT’s music is a blend of synth-wave, darkwave, and black metal, with heavy use of vintage synthesizers and drum machines. His music is often described as haunting, atmospheric, and cinematic. GosT has released several albums and EPs on labels such as Blood Music, Century Media Records, and Electronic Purification Records. Some of his most popular tracks include “Behemoth”, “Arise”, and “Maleficarum”. His music has been featured in films, video games, and television shows, and the artist has gained a significant following in the synth-wave and dark synth communities. The single and its visuals portray a haunting scene and will make listeners’ skin crawl.

The press release stated “Far more aggressive and sinister than the synthwave he’s often grouped with, GOST is a harsh and unique digital nightmare that takes the listener right into the heart of the abyss. Now GOST returns with their sixth album, Prophecy. Unquestionably their most exhilarating and dangerous sounding work to date, Prophecy is a record that perfectly reflects the horror and grim anxieties of a world beset with religious and political overreach, and progress, ‘being rolled back to the fucking 1950s.’ and ‘It’s about an imaginative fall of the Western civilization, the biblical end of the world – the rise of Satan and Armageddon,” says Lollar. “In America, there’s been a big rise of scared, reactive Christianity again, and almost like a re-emergence of the Satanic Panic. So it felt like an appropriate time to bring Satan back into things.’”