Liam Gallagher & John Squire Announces Collaborative New Album For March 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Mars To Liverpool”

According to Consequence, Liam Gallagher and John Squire have revealed more information about their upcoming collaborative album. The record, for example, is self-titled and will be arriving on March 1. The official announcement was also accompanied with the release of a brand new single entitled “Mars To Liverpool.”

Gallagher and Squire will also be hitting the road in support of the upcoming album with their first scheduled show set to take place on March 13 at Barrowland in Glasgow. They will also be playing in Wolverhampton on the 14th, Dublin on the 16th, Newcastle on the 18th, back to back shows in Manchester on the 20th and 21st and Leeds on the 23rd. The UK trek will come to an end with two concerts in London with one taking place at O2 Forum Kentish Town on the 25th while the other is slated for the 26th at Troxy. In April, the pair will pick back up again, playing in Paris, Berlin and Milan on the 2nd, 4th and 6th respectively. They will also stopping off in Brooklyn, New York at Paramount on April 11.

The project’s debut single “Just Another Rainbow” arrived earlier this month.

Liam Gallagher & John Squire Tracklist

1. Raise Your Hands

2. Mars To Liverpool

3. One Day At A Time

4. I’m a Wheel

5. Just Another Rainbow

6. Love You Forever

7. Make It Up As You Go Along

8. You’re Not The Only One

9. I’m So Bored

10. Mother Nature’s Song