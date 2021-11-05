Elbow Release Serene New Music Video For Flying Dream 1 Title Track

Home News Benny Titelbaum November 5th, 2021 - 3:58 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

The Manchester rock band Elbow has released their title track for their forthcoming album Flying Dream 1 along with an accompanying music video. The group’s upcoming album is set to release on November 19.

“Flying Dream 1” is a soft ballad that reflects on the tales of lead singer Guy Garvey’s childhood back in the warmth of his childhood home in the ‘80s. The sentimental backing track allows for Garvey’s vocals to transcend between his powerful head voice and delicate falsetto as the piano, stand-up bass, guitar and gentle drum brush further add to the eloquent musical atmosphere.

Just like the previous music videos for their upcoming album, “Flying Dream 1” takes place in Brighton’s Theatre Royal and displays an intimate group recording session for the track. Watch the music video for “Flying Dream 1” below.

In a press release, Garvey spoke on the track saying, “I seem to remember my first flying dream. Who knows if it’s a memory or a memory of a memory but it was in the house that my mother still lives in… Flying dreams are supposed to be incredibly positive things and I used the flying dream as a jump off point, if you’ll forgive the pun, for describing the house I grew up in and what my family were like and the feelings of childhood that have been revitalized recently through seeing the world through the eyes of my son.” He continues, “The piece of music that Craig put together is just astonishing. I lived in it for weeks and weeks before settling on a lyric. It was Craig’s idea to make it the title track of the album, which is apt as it opens the album and perfectly sets the tone for what we were wanting to do across the whole record.”

Last month, Elbow released their music video for their single “Six Words.” They additionally released “The Seldom Seen Kid” shortly before. Both music videos for the track took place in the Theatre Royal in which “Flying Dream 1” is set as well.

