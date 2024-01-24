Primary Wave Pens Deal To Secure Stone Temple Pilots Scott Weiland’s Catalog

Home News Ryan Freund January 24th, 2024 - 5:29 PM

Scott Weiland‘s catalog is now in the hands of music publisher Primary Wave as the company has acquired a partnership with not only his solo material but also the late singer’s work in Stone Temple Pilots, and Velvet Revolver. As reported by Consequence, the deal is considered a partnership with Weiland’s estate, as opposed to a full acquisition. A press release also stated, “Terms of the deal will see the publishing giant partner with Weiland’s estate on the iconic singer and songwriter’s legendary catalog”.

Brian Harris Frank of Shelter Music Group and Dana Dufine of DBD Squared Entertainment who manage the Weiland estate are said to be in total agreement with the decision as they think Primary Wave is the perfect partner to secure Scott’s legacy as one of the great frontmen in rock history. Larry Mestel, CEO & Founder of Primary Wave Music is also excited about the deal as he is extremely grateful the estate chose him to honor and grow the rock musicians’ legacy.

Primary Wave securing the Weiland catalog is also said to resolve his family’s financial burden. The exact amount the family will receive has not been reported. It is implied that it is around tens of millions of dollars, as the company has acquired similar catalogs at that price point.