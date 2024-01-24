mxdwn Premiere: Billy Tibbals Shares Energetic New Video For “Burn Out!”

Home News Skyy Rincon January 24th, 2024 - 10:30 AM

Photo Credit: Miranda Penn Turin

Los Angeles based rocker Billy Tibbals has returned with a video for his new single “Burn Out!” The song serves as the lead single from his forthcoming new EP entitled Nightlife Stories. The brand new mini-album is the follow up to his EP Stay Teenage which arrived last year.

“Burn Out” is filled to the brim with earworm-worthy melodies and an infectiously energetic beat that demands listeners’ attention. The music video is equally exhilarating, showcasing the band performing the song with measurable passion.

“‘Burn Out!’ is the wild opening track of the new record. It’s a sort of cautionary tale of a jaded rock and roll star. I guess it’s sort of expressing my fears of falling into some of those less appealing clichés of the genre. That’s not gonna happen though,” Tibbals commented on the meaning behind the song.

The EP was produced by Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes. Tibbals commented on working with Robinson stating their shared admiration for the same albums, British and American sonic influences as well as a vision for stronger drum and synthesizer inclusion.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the single and the album, Tibbals offered, “It was my strange attempt at writing a Kiss song. It doesn’t really sound like that now, but that’s where I was coming from. I liked the feel and the vibe, so I wanted to carry on from where I started with that song. I knew I wanted to have five fast songs and then end on a more reflective note with ‘Dream Away,’ which was the next one I wrote.”

