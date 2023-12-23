Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff Says Working On 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Was Like “Finding An Old Diary”

Home News Nyah Hamilton December 23rd, 2023 - 2:36 PM

Bleachers’s one and only Jack Antonoff has shared his thoughts about working with Taylor Swift for her recent re-release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” He detailed the feeling as “Finding An Old Diary.”

Jack Antonoff is immediately known for his work as lead singer of the Bleachers. However, he is widely known as a musician, singer, and songwriter. Though most have yet to be made aware, he is also a multi-instrumentalist. He plays several instruments, like the guitar, piano, and drums. His gift for playing multiple instruments has allowed him to collaborate with a legendary range of artists and create innovative and compelling music. He has worked with several other artists in his career, including but not limited to St. Vincent, Lorde, and especially Taylor Swift. So far in his career, he has earned several awards and nominations for his work in the music industry, including multiple Grammy Awards.

As most know, Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter known for her storytelling and catchy pop songs. She has since released several more albums and won numerous awards, including 10 Grammy Awards. She and her faithful fans have completely ruled the charts this summer. Her most recent release “1989” has led charts over the past couple of months since its release.

Swift and Antonoff worked side by side for the release of 1989. Antonoff produced three songs with Swift: ‘Out Of The Woods’, ‘I Wish You Would’ and ‘You Are In Love.’ Previously, those tracks were locked in Swift’s vault until the release of her phonetic album.

According to NHE, “I don’t work with any soft synths, so everything is a sound that’s made in the room. The funny thing is you can’t recall the sounds. So all the Bleachers guys helped a ton on that stuff,” Antonoff explained.” Some Bleachers fans may be excited to know that their idols had such an influence on Swift’s music.

