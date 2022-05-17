Sunny Day Real Estate Announces Fall 2022 North American Reunion Tour Dates

Sunny Day Real Estate is reuniting for the first time in 12 years for a 2022 North American tour. Original vocalist/guitarist Jeremy Enigk, guitarist Dan Hoerner and drummer William Goldsmith will be performing with additional musicians. The 25-date tour includes major markets such as Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Boston, Seattle, Dallas, and many more with support from The Appleseed Cast. Sunny Day Real Estate will perform at Riot Fest in Chicago, IL on September 17 and headlining Furnace Fest in Birmingham, AL on September 24. Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale Friday at 10 am local time. They can be purchased on the band’s website.
The last song they released was “Lipton Witch” in 2014. In 2018, it was reported that Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl blocked their album at the time from releasing. Sunny Day Real Estate drummer William Goldsmith took to Facebook, hinting at the possible conflict. In the post, he wrote “Recently by way of objective ears I have been reminded of the fact that the greatest Sunny Day Real Estate record ever made remains silenced, abandoned and buried within the murkiest depths of David Grohl’s sock drawer. It’s both a shocking slap of reality and a swift kick in the balls.” A new album or new music has not been announced by the band.
Sunny Day Real Estate 2022 Tour Dates:
09-13 Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
09-14 Omaha, NE – The Admiral
09-17 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest
09-18 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
09-20 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
09-22 Orlando, FL – House of Blues
09-23 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
09-24 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest
09-26 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
09-27 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
09-29 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
10-01 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
10-03 Boston, MA – House of Blues
12-03 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
12-04 Denver, CO – Ogden Theater
12-06 Austin, TX – Emo’s
12-07 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
12-08 Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory
12-10 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
12-11 San Diego, CA – The Observatory SD
12-12 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
12-14 San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom
12-16 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
12-18 Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre