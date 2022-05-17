Sunny Day Real Estate Announces Fall 2022 North American Reunion Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott May 17th, 2022 - 1:30 PM

Sunny Day Real Estate is reuniting for the first time in 12 years for a 2022 North American tour. Original vocalist/guitarist Jeremy Enigk, guitarist Dan Hoerner and drummer William Goldsmith will be performing with additional musicians. The 25-date tour includes major markets such as Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Boston, Seattle, Dallas, and many more with support from The Appleseed Cast. Sunny Day Real Estate will perform at Riot Fest in Chicago, IL on September 17 and headlining Furnace Fest in Birmingham, AL on September 24. Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale Friday at 10 am local time. They can be purchased on the band’s website.

The last song they released was “Lipton Witch” in 2014. In 2018, it was reported that Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl blocked their album at the time from releasing. Sunny Day Real Estate drummer William Goldsmith took to Facebook, hinting at the possible conflict. In the post, he wrote “Recently by way of objective ears I have been reminded of the fact that the greatest Sunny Day Real Estate record ever made remains silenced, abandoned and buried within the murkiest depths of David Grohl’s sock drawer. It’s both a shocking slap of reality and a swift kick in the balls.” A new album or new music has not been announced by the band.

Sunny Day Real Estate 2022 Tour Dates:

09-13 Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

09-14 Omaha, NE – The Admiral

09-17 Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

09-18 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

09-20 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

09-22 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

09-23 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

09-24 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest

09-26 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

09-27 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

09-29 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

10-01 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

10-03 Boston, MA – House of Blues

12-03 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

12-04 Denver, CO – Ogden Theater

12-06 Austin, TX – Emo’s

12-07 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

12-08 Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory

12-10 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

12-11 San Diego, CA – The Observatory SD

12-12 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

12-14 San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

12-16 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

12-18 Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre