The Obsessed Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates, Share New Single “Realize A Dream”

American doom metal band The Obsessed has returned with another taste of their forthcoming fifth studio album Gilded Sorrow. “Realize A Dream” follows previous singles “It’s Not OK” and “Stoned Back To The Bomb Age.” The record is set to arrive on February 16 via Ripple Music.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, frontman Scott Weinrich offered, “This track is an example of how amazing the universe is: I wrote this track while still in high school. Later, I showed it to Dale Flood, who asked to record it on the Unorthodox’s “Asylum” album engineered by Frank Marchand. Fast forward to The Obsessed’s “Sacred” sessions with Frank. Out of the blue, he said that we should cover this Unorthodox song. I replied, “Realize A Dream?” He said, “Yeah, how did you know?”. “Because I wrote it!”. This song is about destiny, questions on existence, and a human’s quest for answers related to life. It’s a real old song, but still relevant in my opinion.”

The band is set to hit the road in early spring. The U.S. based trek is scheduled to kick off with a show at Milk Boy in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 13. They will also be visiting Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Illinois, Ohio, New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. The final show is currently set for April 12 in Brooklyn, New York at The Meadows.

The Obsessed Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

3/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milk Boy

3/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

3/15 – Richmond, VA @ Cobra Cabana

3/16 – Wilmington, NC @ Reggie’s 42nd Street Tavern

3/17 – Asheville, NC @ The Odd

3/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Boggs Social & Supply

3/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

3/22 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

3/23 – Austin, TX @ The Lost Well

3/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

3/26 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Underground

3/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

3/28 – Palmdale, CA @ Transplants Brewing

3/29 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

3/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place

3/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High Saloon

4/1 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

4/3 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies

4/4 – Lakewood, OH @ The Foundry

4/5 – New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground

4/6 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

4/7 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

4/9 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

4/10 – Portland, ME @ Geno’s Rock Club

4/11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

4/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows