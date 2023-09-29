The Obsessed Announces New Album “Gilded Sorrow” for February 2024 Release

Prepare to embrace the sonic heaviness and haunting melodies as legendary doom and stoner rock pioneers The Obsessed have officially revealed the release date for their highly anticipated new album, “Gilded Sorrow.” Set to hit the music scene in February 2024, this album promises to be a formidable addition to their iconic discography.
The Obsessed, a band whose influence has reverberated throughout the rock and metal realms for decades, has consistently pushed the boundaries of heavy music. With “Gilded Sorrow,” they are poised to redefine the genre again, delivering a sonic experience that fans have eagerly awaited.
The album’s tracklist, presented in standard format, is as follows:
- Into the Abyss
- Gilded Sorrow
- Hollow Ground
- Fading Flower
- Bridge of the Beholder
- Onward to Perdition
- Closer to the Abyss
- Embers of the Hourglass
- The Void Between
- Shattered Revelation
- Twilight Echoes
Each track promises a sonic journey featuring The Obsessed’s distinctive blend of heavy, mesmerizing guitar work and introspective lyrics.
Those seeking to delve into the band’s storied history and explore previous articles on The Obsessed can find a treasure trove of information in our artist archive here.
To get all the latest details on “Gilded Sorrow” and its official release date, check out the full article on Blabbermouth. Stay tuned for what promises to be a landmark release in the world of doom and stoner rock as The Obsessed continues to captivate and inspire fans, old and new.