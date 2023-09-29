The Obsessed Announces New Album “Gilded Sorrow” for February 2024 Release

Home News Savanna Henderson September 29th, 2023 - 10:17 AM

Prepare to embrace the sonic heaviness and haunting melodies as legendary doom and stoner rock pioneers The Obsessed have officially revealed the release date for their highly anticipated new album, “Gilded Sorrow.” Set to hit the music scene in February 2024, this album promises to be a formidable addition to their iconic discography.

The Obsessed, a band whose influence has reverberated throughout the rock and metal realms for decades, has consistently pushed the boundaries of heavy music. With “Gilded Sorrow,” they are poised to redefine the genre again, delivering a sonic experience that fans have eagerly awaited.

The album’s tracklist, presented in standard format, is as follows:

Into the Abyss

Gilded Sorrow

Hollow Ground

Fading Flower

Bridge of the Beholder

Onward to Perdition

Closer to the Abyss

Embers of the Hourglass

The Void Between

Shattered Revelation

Twilight Echoes

Each track promises a sonic journey featuring The Obsessed’s distinctive blend of heavy, mesmerizing guitar work and introspective lyrics.

