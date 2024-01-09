Justin Chancellor Says Tool Will Start Recording New Music In “Second Half Of Year”

Home News Didi Onwuanyi January 9th, 2024 - 6:29 PM

According to consequence, fans of the rock band Tool can expect new music in 2024. While the band will be on tour for the first half of the year, the second half will be dedicated to recording new music. The band has not released since their 2019 album, Fear Incolum.

When speaking to Heavy Consequence, Justin Chancellor, the bass player for Tool, discussed the band’s plans in more detail saying, “I’d say by June we’re going to be back home after Europe, and the second half of the year we’re going to get in and give it another go to try and put some of it together. We’re not going to be taking so much time over it if we’re going to do an album. We’re going to figure out how to do it a little bit quicker.” In the past, the group has had long breaks between albums, the longest one being 13 years between their 2006 album,10,000 Days, and Fear Incolum.

Chancellor also discussed the band’s creative process stating, “We have, as usual, loads of ideas, loads of stuff that didn’t get used — constantly writing new stuff. I write something, I immediately know it’s for Tool. It sounds the right way.” The band is unsigned at the moment, which has given them newfound freedom in how they pursue their music. In an interview with Revolver, Danny Carey said, “We’re free agents now. We aren’t signed to a label anymore. We are free to do whatever we want.”

To read more about Tool click here, mxdwn.