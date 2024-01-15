Kid Bloom Shares New Single “Dead Butterflies” + Announces New EP ‘Inner Light Part 1’

Home News Ryan Freund January 15th, 2024 - 4:55 PM

Kid Bloom has just announced his new E.P. “Inner Light Part 1” which will be released on February 16th. This comes right after the Los Angeles-based instrumentalist released his lead single for the project titled “Dead Butterflies”. The track’s press release described the song as an “acoustic guitar-flecked, groovy pop song”. This upcoming E.P. will be the follow-up to “Shaky Knees” which came out in 2023. That project featured the single “Walk With Me” which has reached 1.5 million streams and the other single “Sparkle”. The press release promises an evolution of the musician’s sound for his next project.

The project is guaranteed to have fresh sounds and will be focused on telling the story of the entertainer on his journey as it blossoms. When asked about how “Inner Light Part 1” will compare to “Shaky Knees” he responded” “In that journey, I found that sometimes cohesion and things fitting together can take a backseat when you’re changing, you know? The introspection and immediacy of the newer songs take the veil away a little bit. There’s not too much fanciness.”

While the “Shaky Knees” project had inspirations such as Frank Ocean and Hall and Oates, Kid Bloom is also saying that the inspiration for “Inner Light” has influences drawn more from “weird stuff”. The singer expanded by saying this was to make the record sound unlike anything he’d done before. “Inner Light Part 1” will contain the songs “Dead Butterflies, That What Happens, More Life, Step Back, and Smoke In My Eyes.