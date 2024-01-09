Julia Holter Announces New Album Something In The Room She Moves For March 2024 Release, Shares Video For “Spinning

Home News Didi Onwuanyi January 9th, 2024 - 8:23 PM

According to BrooklynVegan, Singer-songwriter Julia Holter has announced her sixth album, Something In The Room She Moves, will be released on March 22. When describing her newest body of work, Holter said the album has a “corporeal focus, inspired by the complexity and transformability of our bodies. I was trying to create a world that’s fluid-sounding, waterlike, evoking the body’s internal sound world.”For Holter, the sonic elements in the album are “sensual,” “flowing” and “nocturnal,” something Holter aimed to depict in her new music video for her song, “Spinning,” the first single off the album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by julia shammas holter (@juliaholter)

The music video depicts an intimacy that “spinning” captures so well. Holter further explains the music video stating, “It’s about being in the passionate state of making something: being in that moment, and what is that moment?” The silent curiosity of the music video, accompanied by the somberness of the song itself creates a medium that listeners can explore to find the answer for themselves. A process that aids in Holter’s mission to create the “fluid-surrounding” world she worked so hard to build.

Holter also announced that she will be performing in New York City at Webster Hall on May 17 as part of her May Tour. The tracklist for In The Room She Moves In is listed below.

To read more about Julia Holter click here, mxdwn.

In The Room She Moves In

Sun Girl These Morning Something in the Room She Moves Materia Meyou Spinning Ocean Evening Mood Talking to the Whisper Who Brings Me