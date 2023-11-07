Julia Holter Shares Vibrant New Single & Video “Sun Girl”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2023 - 3:53 PM

Los Angeles based singer, songwriter and composer Julia Holter has released her new single “Sun Girl” on Domino. On the composition fragments of flute, field recordings, Yamaha CS-60, bagpipes, mellotron, drums, and fretless bass are interwoven to delirious and balmy effects by infusing the ludic drum programing and production style of Holter’s earliest recordings with a fresh vibrancy.

Another great part about “Sun Girl” are the lyrics “Place me, drag me, move me, Sun Girl.” The words evokes the spirit of a childlike game but according to Holter, the song is about “being brought out of my comfort zone and into the unknown, playfulness and chaos.”

“Sun Girl” follows Holter’s critically acclaimed 2018 album Aviary, which Pitchfork hailed it as “an odyssey stretching, sky-like, across 90 glorious minutes.” In 2020 the artist composed the score for Eliza Hittman’s award-winning film Never Rarely Sometimes Always and in the past year Holter wrote and performed a new live soundtrack to the 1928 silent film The Passion of Joan of Arc with England’s Chorus of Opera North.