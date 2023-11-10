Daft Punk Share New Drumless Version Of “Motherboard”

Home News Rebecca Pedley November 10th, 2023 - 8:00 PM

Daft Punk have shared new version of ‘Motherboard’, succeeding the statement and announcement of the first track from the impending Drumless Edition of Random-Access Memories, today the second track “Motherboard (Drumless Edition)” has been unveiled.

The drums and percussion kick in rapidly on the original recording of “Motherboard,” a fan favorite track, that emulates a continual occurrence of quick-wittedness throughout. By shedding the drums and percussion, this new edition becomes more meditative, and spectators can determine fresh layers of arrangement that they may not have noticed before: bass lines, wind instruments, and sounds that are evocative of previous eras of music. The track release is accompanied by a visualizer featuring illustrations from Daft Punk’s long-time creative director Cedric Hervet.

Daft Punk’s ‘Memory Tapes’ content series continues, most recently with episodes featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers. Directed by long-time Daft Punk collaborator Warren Fu, interviews for Memory Tapes were conducted at Henson Studios in Los Angeles and Gang Studios in Paris, where much of Random-Access Memories was recorded. The episodes encompass new dialogue as well as archival footage and never before seen studio footage of Daft Punk as they constructed what became their final album.

Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200 album chart earlier this year to critical acclaim. VARIETY hailed the release, saying “The album’s genius shines through now greater than ever … it is unquestionably brilliant and filled with some of the most beautiful, exciting and emotional music of its time.” Random Access Memories is a 2x Platinum, GRAMMY-award winning Album of the Year. “Get Lucky” is 8x Platinum, a #1 single in the UK. Random Access Memories (Drumless Edition) is available to pre-order now and will be released on November 17.

Random Access Memories (Drumless Edition) Tracklist

1. Give Life Back to Music (Drumless Edition)

2. The Game of Love (Drumless Edition)

3. Giorgio by Moroder (Drumless Edition)

4. Within (Drumless Edition)

5. Instant Crush (Drumless Edition) (feat. Julian Casablancas)

6. Lose Yourself to Dance (Drumless Edition) (feat. Pharrell Williams)

7. Touch (Drumless Edition) (feat. Paul Wiliams)

8. Get Lucky (Drumless Edition) (feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers)

9. Beyond (Drumless Edition)

10. Motherboard (Drumless Edition)

11. Fragments of Time (Drumless Edition) (feat. Todd Edwards)

12. Doin’ it Right (Drumless Edition) (feat. Panda Bear)