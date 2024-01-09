Asking Alexandria Announces Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

According to consequence, the English rock band, Asking Alexandria, has announced the arrival of their of their new spring tour, “All My Friends.” The tour dates will begin in San Antonio, Texas on April 12th and end in Tempe, Arizona on May 18th. Asking Alexandria will be accompanied on tour by bands Memphis May Fire The World Alive, and Nerv.
View this post on Instagram
For fans interested in buying tickets, the Live Nation ticket presale will begin on January 10th at 10 a.m. local time using code SPOTLIGHT. General ticket sales will be on January 12th at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. And for fans looking for a deal or for tickets to sold-out dates, StubHub is the place to go, as they assure your purchase is 100% guaranteed with their StubHub Fan Protect Program.
Asking Alexandria’s tour, “All My Friends,” will be supporting their 2023 album, Where Do We Go From Here.
Asking Alexandria Tour Dates
Apr. 12 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
Apr. 13 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
Apr. 14 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
Apr. 16 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach
Apr. 17 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
Apr. 19 – Tampa, FL – 98Rock Fest ^
Apr. 20 – Orlando, FL – 101 WJRR Earth Day Birthday 2024 ^
Apr. 21 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
Apr. 23 – Richmond, VA – The National
Apr. 25 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
Apr. 26 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Apr. 27 – Worcester, MA – Big Gig ^
Apr. 28 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Apr. 30 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
May 01 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone
May 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Hog Fest ^
May 04 – Saint Paul, MN – 93X Twin City Takeover ^
May 05 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
May 07 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
May 08 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
May 10 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
May 11 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House
May 12 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
May 14 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
May 15 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego
May 17 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim
May 18 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
To read more about Asking Alexandria click here, mxdwn.
Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi