Asking Alexandria Announces Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Didi Onwuanyi January 9th, 2024 - 9:24 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to consequence, the English rock band, Asking Alexandria, has announced the arrival of their of their new spring tour, “All My Friends.” The tour dates will begin in San Antonio, Texas on April 12th and end in Tempe, Arizona on May 18th. Asking Alexandria will be accompanied on tour by bands Memphis May Fire The World Alive, and Nerv.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asking Alexandria (@askingalexandria)

For fans interested in buying tickets, the Live Nation ticket presale will begin on January 10th at 10 a.m. local time using code SPOTLIGHT. General ticket sales will be on January 12th at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. And for fans looking for a deal or for tickets to sold-out dates, StubHub is the place to go, as they assure your purchase is 100% guaranteed with their StubHub Fan Protect Program.

Asking Alexandria’s tour, “All My Friends,” will be supporting their 2023 album, Where Do We Go From Here.

Asking Alexandria Tour Dates

Apr. 12 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

Apr. 13 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Apr. 14 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Apr. 16 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach

Apr. 17 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Apr. 19 – Tampa, FL – 98Rock Fest ^

Apr. 20 – Orlando, FL – 101 WJRR Earth Day Birthday 2024 ^

Apr. 21 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

Apr. 23 – Richmond, VA – The National

Apr. 25 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

Apr. 26 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Apr. 27 – Worcester, MA – Big Gig ^

Apr. 28 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

Apr. 30 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

May 01 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

May 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Hog Fest ^

May 04 – Saint Paul, MN – 93X Twin City Takeover ^

May 05 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

May 07 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

May 08 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

May 10 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

May 11 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House

May 12 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

May 14 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

May 15 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

May 17 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

May 18 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

To read more about Asking Alexandria click here, mxdwn.