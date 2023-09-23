Asking Alexandria Responds To Security Guard Injury During Latest Show

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 23rd, 2023 - 7:13 PM

According to Loudwire, Asking Alexandria had to stop their performance at Cleveland’s Masonic Auditorium on Tuesday, September 19 because a security guard was injured due to helping a concertgoer. The security guard unfortunately had to be transferred to the hospital after five broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Lead vocalist Danny Worsnop and the band both explained in a post about the incident, “Regrettably we had an injury at the show last night. Despite the heads up that you guys crowd surf … a LOT, the venue was a little unprepared and understaffed. During Let Go one of the two security guards assigned to barricade fell while catching a fan, breaking 5 ribs and suffering a collapsed lung. We stopped the show and waited for an ambulance to come as two amazing EMT fans quickly jumped over from the crowd to provide medical assistance. Thank you to them and the whole crowd for responding quickly and efficiently in getting out of the way so he could be safely removed from the venue and on his way to the hospital.” “It’s always hard to see someone get hurt at a show and we’ll be checking on his status over the coming days. Wishing him a full and fast recovery.”

Crowd surfing is still a popular activity at many events or concerts, many venues have banned crowd surfing due to the possibility of injuries. 60% of injuries were to people in the crowd rather than the surfers, like in this case with the security guard.

Asking Alexandria is currently on tour right now with other bands guest starring since August until October 2023.