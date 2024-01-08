The Weeknd Teases Third Installment Of After Hours/Dawn FM Album Trilogy

Home News Ryan Freund January 8th, 2024 - 8:39 PM

The Weeknd is teasing a return to music and is hinting that his upcoming project is a sequel to his albums After Hours and Dawn FM. The singer Abel Tesfaye goes under the stage name The Weeknd posting to social media to tease that his sixth album is on the way and is hinting that his LP will mark the end of his ‘After Hours’/’Dawn FM’ trilogy. The post features a carousel with the first two pictures being his album covers from 2020 and 2022 with the 3rd picture being a question mark. The caption for the post was just the number 3 which would imply the end to a trilogy.

The Weeknd also retweeted a post that displayed silhouettes of the singer that read “Pain, regret, rebirth”. The last silhouette showcases the singer as a child against a purple backdrop. This trilogy concept is not a new idea as the singer shared back in 2022 after the release of his album Dawn FM “‘I wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy?”. The Weeknd has described this upcoming project as a concept of “being in a state of purgatory”.

Fans of the singer are speculating what the album could be called with a theory that the title could reference his track “Every Angel Is Terrifying” According to NME “The track features an advertisement promoting something called “After Life,” which the narrator says is “intense, graphic, sexy, euphoric, provocative, edgy, thought-provoking, technically and visually stunning,” leading fans to believe that ‘After Life’ will be the name of the album.”