Former Bring Me The Horizon Member Jordan Fish Reveals He’s Working On New Music Following Split

January 7th, 2024

According to nme, Jordan Fish, the percussionist, and keyboardist for the British rock band Bring Me The Horizon, is venturing into new territory and working on solo music following his split from the group.

Fish presented his fans with a behind-the-scenes look at his creative process on Instagram with a black-and-white picture of him playing the guitar. The picture excited his fans, and the comments were flooded with support and excitement for Fish’s future music as a solo artist. One commenter expressed their high hopes for Fish writing, “pretty sure that Fish Era Solo would be INSANE.” Another commenter wrote, “If there’s something coming out soon I cannot wait, dude.”

Fish first joined Bring Me The Horizon in 2012, and after more than a decade, Fish left the group. The announcement was made last month. In his official statement addressing the split, Fish stated he was, “really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together,” and ended the message stating that he looks “forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. Fish also addressed his feelings for the future stating he was, “excited to start this next chapter in my career.”

The band also released a statement addressing Fish’s departure stating, “We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future.”

With solo music on the horizon, Fish is proving when one door closes, another one opens, and When he is ready to release his music into the world, his loyal fans will be waiting.

