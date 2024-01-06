Green Day Shares Powerful New Single “One Eyed Bastard”

Home News Nyah Hamilton January 6th, 2024 - 7:10 PM

Green Day has shared a new powerful single titled “One Eyed Bastard.” The single is the band final release before the release of their new album, “Saviors” releasing soon on January 19.

Green Day is a known punk rock band formed in 1987 in California. The band comprises lead vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt, and drummer Tré Cool. They are known for their fast-paced, energetic music and lyrics that often address social and political issues. Over the years, Green Day has won many Grammy Awards. They have also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They continue to tour and release new music, and their influence on the punk rock genre is undeniable.

The single is a straightforward rock hit that has an amazing melody that will definitely have listeners on their feet, rocking along.

According to a press release, ““One Eyed Bastard started off as just a riff that I had — a shuffle, almost like a Black Sabbath kind of riff. Lyrically, I was just reflecting on bad times in life,” shared Billie Joe Armstrong. “That’s the thing about nostalgia, sometimes you think, “That was an awful time.” Everybody’s got that ugly place in their life where they have to deal with ugly thoughts — it could be like revenge or whatever. Thankfully, I have an outlet in songwriting.”

According to Blabbermouth, “GREEN DAY has never shied away from vulnerable subject matter in the band’s lyrics, and “Saviors” is no different. Recorded in London and Los Angeles, “Saviors” is the latest powerful collaboration between GREEN DAY and Grammy-winning producer Rob Cavallo, whose notable previous work with GREEN DAY includes two of the band’s most iconic albums, 1994’s “Dookie” and 2004’s “American Idiot”.

