Brad Wilk Says Rage Against The Machine Will “Not Be Touring Or Playing Live Again”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

There is sad news for those who are fans of the band Rage Against The Machine as member Brad Wilk is stating that the band will not be touring or playing live again (via Loudwire). The drummer posted on January 3rd a post that started with the statement “Bottom of my heart. Thank you to every person who has ever supported us,” and followed it by saying “I don’t want to string people or myself along any further” and officially stating “there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom, and I) will not be touring or playing live again.”

This is coming on the back of a brief comeback for the band back in 2022 which was the first time that the band performed since 2011. The comeback was short-lived as the politically charged group only played a total of 18 shows where their singer Zack de la Rocha suffered an Achilles tear. The band announced that their 2023 shows were being postponed due to de La Rocha’s tear. Fans were speculating that the band would announce new tours in 2024 but the new dates never came. At this time there is no statement through the Rage Against The Machine social media pages or from anyone else in the band.