Roman Candle Announces Departure Of Bassist Nico Borgio Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

According to brooklynvegan.com, hardcore music band Roman Candle have announced they have parted ways with bassist Nico Borgia following an alleged domestic abuse and alleged sexual assault allegations made against him. Vocalist Piper Ferrari issued a statement on behalf of the band by stating: “I’ve always been an open book on this site and that doesn’t change with this, there is a lot of misinformation and I’m more than happy to do my best to clear anything up.” The statement also reveals that Roman Candle will be donating $2,500 to The National Domestic Violence hotline.

The full statement says: “Yesterday we became aware of allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault by a former partner of our bassist, Nico. In light of these allegations, we have all decided to part ways with Nico. We were aware the relationship was unhealthy but not to the extent of what has been shared. We hope it goes without saying that we do not condone abuse in any form, but we want to take the opportunity to reiterate that here. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or silently suffering through domestic violence, please contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline immediately: www.thehotline.org./ 800-799-7233 Hotline for Las Vegas specifically: +17752217600. We are making a donation to The National Domestic Violence hotline in the amount of $2,500 to help survivors. This is an issue we have never and will never take lightly.”

In response to the statement, Ferrari said: “The person that accused him has had me, Jonas, Bryson, and literally every single person we associate with blocked for over a year. That’s why we were so late to respond to any of it- we just simply didn’t see anything.”

