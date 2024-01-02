Moe. Issue Statement After Police Investigate Possible Terrorist Attack Outside NYE Concert

Home News Didi Onwuanyi January 2nd, 2024 - 8:06 PM

According to Stereogum, at 12:50 am there was a car crash outside a moe. concert in Rochester, New York. A police officer told the news outlet, WABC, that the crash is being investigated as a possible terrorist attack.

The attack occurred when some of the concertgoers, numbering one thousand, were coming out of the Kodak Center venue. This is when a Ford Explorer collided with a Mitsubishi Outlander, which ended up killing both the passengers inside. The highlander continued to carry the vehicle into pedestrians and other vehicles. A fire occurred as a result of the crash and took an hour for firefighters to put out. While investigating the crash, first responders found about a dozen gasoline canisters.

In response to the crash, .moe made an official statement sharing their shock and horror with their fans. In the statement, the band stated, “On a night that was meant for celebration and togetherness, we are faced instead with a tragedy that defies our understanding.”

The band went on to acknowledge the first responders on the scene saying, “We are immensely thankful to the first responders and venue staff for their swift and courageous actions in securing everyone’s safety.” The band also took the time to shout out their fans for “the support and resilience shown by our Famoe.ly.”

At the end of the message, the jam rock band took the time to acknowledge the lives lost saying their focus, “remains on the well-being of those affected” and signed their message off as a reminder for everyone to, “take care of yourselves and each other, as we navigate this time together.