Olivia Rodrigo Reveals “Lacy” Was Originally A Poem For School Assignment

According to nme, the origins of Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Lacy,” started as a poem. But if we were being more specific, it started as Rodrigo’s college assignment at USC. On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Rodrigo goes into more detail about “Lacy” saying, “I took a poetry class at USC,” and continues to say, “I wrote a poem called ‘Lacy’ for one of the assignments, and I really liked it. I’m like, ‘I’m gonna turn it into a song!’”

And from there, the rest is history. The song, which is off Rodrigo’s second album, Guts, follows the theme of heartbreak, angst, and pent-up anger that Rodrigo crafted so well in her first and second albums. Rodrigo’s ability to portray the world through her emotions and her personal life has helped her develop the strong following that she has today. Her fans are not only loyal but very active in breaking down and analyzing Rodrigo’s songs, something that was no different with “Lacy.”

But with the release of “Lacy,” her followers have tried to pinpoint how the song correlates to her life, a process that seems to take over the internet. Multiple celebrities have entered the list of possible people the song could be about, and even if these guesses are right or wrong, Rodrigo will probably never tell. Rodrigo told Clarkson, “I just think it’s not classy to come out and say it’s about this person, and also stated that confirming or denying rumors about her songs could, “set a weird precedent where I’d have to clear the air with every song I write.”

