Scott Holiday Of Rival Sons On Sobriety: “In This Job, It’s Really Easy To Become An Accidental Alcoholic”

Nyah Hamilton December 30th, 2023 - 2:58 PM

Scott Holiday , guitarist of Rival Sons, has recently opened up about his sobriety. He has shared the remark that “In This Job, It’s Really Easy To Become An Accidental Alcoholic.”

Scott Holiday is best known for being a founding member of the blues rock band Rival Sons. Holiday’s musical influences include classic rock, blues, and heavy metal. He has been playing guitar since he was a teenager. In addition to his work with Rival Sons, Holiday has collaborated with other musicians and worked as a producer and engineer. In addition to his work with Rival Sons, Holiday has collaborated with other musicians and worked as a producer and engineer. Holiday’s guitar playing is characterized by his use of vintage gear and effects pedals, which give his sound a distinctive and raw quality. He has cited guitarists such as Jimmy Page, Keith Richards, and Jimi Hendrix as significant influences.

According to Spin, “In this job, it’s really easy to become an accidental alcoholic,” Holiday tells SPIN backstage at Louder Than Life 2023. “A drink before the show, a couple drinks after the show. … Just day after day after day. You’re not feeling like you’re binge-drinking. But then you end the tour and come home, and you start looking and calculating it, like, ‘I think I drank every single day. I’m pretty sure that is alcoholism. And then if you spice a little bit of drugs into that, you’re just going, ‘This is a lot of damage. There were a lot of hungover days here.’” Holiday has candidly shown what it’s like to be an artist in such a demanding industry.