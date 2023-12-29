System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian Responds To Robert Kennedy Jr’s Support For Artsakh

Home News Robyn Violanda December 29th, 2023 - 7:20 PM

Serj Tankian, singer of the band System of a Down, reacts to a message shared by independent presidential candidate Robert Kennerdy Jr. on the invasion of Artsakh and the displacement of 120,000 Armenians. According to Loudwire, the singer has a mix of appreciation and doubt generated by the presidential candidate.

Kennedy issued a statement in support of Artsakh and his intentions to leverage his political platform and diplomacy to restore peace as President of the United States. In a video message posted earlier this week, the presidential candidate criticizes the U.S. government for not using its resources and leverage in the region.

He calls attention to the invasion of Artsakh by Azerbaijan in September and declares urgency in ensuring the safety of Armenians and for their return to Artsakh.

BREAKING: U.S. Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. issued a powerful message in support of Artsakh: “The US needs to mobilize the global community to take action to ensure the safe return of Armenians to Artsakh & to defend their right to self-determination.” pic.twitter.com/vltALbfKLV — 301🇦🇲 (@301arm) December 29, 2023

Serj Tankian responds to the Kennedy statement appreciatively, but seems to be cautious. On the website X, Tankian proudly adds hashtag #SanctionAzerbaijan to his account, which is consistent with his previous actions toward Armenian advocacy. While he appreciates the statement by Kennedy, Tankian is also not afraid to call him out for questionably voicing this stance only when he is running for office- claiming that he did not take action when organizations have reached out to him previously for his support.

I appreciate the statement of support by @RobertKennedyJr but can’t help wonder why he couldn’t have voiced it as a private citizen before running for office when numerous orgs reached out to him for the exact reason. That said it’s a very strong statement and commitment that we… https://t.co/HSVFMquI7n — Serj Tankian-#SanctionAzerbaijan (@serjtankian) December 29, 2023

System of a Down has used their musical platform for activism, calling for attention and recognition of the Armenian Genocide in 1915 since their own beginning and writing songs that spoke up for Artsakh and Armenia, homelands of the band. Tankian made the decision earlier this year that System of a Down would be cutting down on touring. However, Tankian is still active in the music industry and recently collaborated with Tony Iommi on a single called “Deconstruction,” by the Gibson Band.